Tornadoes Confirmed in Simpson and Jones Counties, More Storms Expected

A storm that pushed through Simpson County Monday morning produced an EF-1 tornado. The National Weather Service says the storm with top winds of 95 miles an hour was on the ground for 4.6 miles just south of Mendenhall. Most of the damage was to trees. And another EF-1 has been confirmed in Jones County, also with winds of around 95 miles an hour. The storm track was three and a half miles and the tornado knocked down trees and damaged one home early Monday.

NWS has also confirmed a March 31st tornado touchdown in DeSoto County. The EF-1 storm hit near the Eudora community west of Hernando. And a survey has been completed on the tornado that killed two people in Monroe County on March 24. The EF-3 storm was on the ground for almost 37 miles through Chickasaw, Monroe and Itawamba counties with winds reaching an estimated 155 mph. It was the widest of all the deadly storms on that day– just under a mile wide.

The local area remains remains under a Level-1 “marginal” risk of isolated severe storms through this afternoon. A similar threat will cover most of Mississippi late Tuesday through early Wednesday.

The storms this week are not expected to produce another significant tornado outbreak like Mississippi has experienced the last two weeks. But as we saw with the storm in Simpson County Monday morning, tornadoes can’t be ruled out.