Possumneck voting precinct changes locations

Voters in Possumneck will be voting at a new location come election time.

The Possumneck voting precinct has been moved to Springdale Baptist Church.

The previous poling place was the Possumneck community house.

Two other voting precincts have been moved to churches in recent years due to having more space and better parking.

In 2020, the Sallis precinct was moved to the New St. James Church of God and the Williamsville precinct was moved to the Willamsville Baptist Church Family Life Center in 2019.