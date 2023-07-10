Pot Farmers Busted in Attala

Two Kosciusko men have been arrested for growing marijuana without a license. Attala County sheriff’s investigator Scott Chunn says deputies were investigating a reported burglary at a house on County Road 4216 west of Kosciusko Saturday morning when they discovered 44 marijuana plants in plain view, some growing inside the house and some outside. Chunn says they also found 15-20 pounds of processed marijuana.

The suspects showed deputies a privilege license but, apparently, they had never applied for a State Health Department license to grow medical marijuana. The men said about 50 pounds of their marijuana had been taken in the burglary along with some guns. Chunn says they’ve recovered some of the pot and some of the weapons, arresting two juveniles on burglary charges.

Danny Tolliver, 50, and Timuel Hall, 53, are charged with manufacturing a controlled substance. Keon Smith, 33, is facing an accessory charge in the burglary and possession of stolen firearms.

Danny Tolliver Timuel Hall

Keon Smith