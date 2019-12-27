Poultry, timber remain Mississippi’s top crops in 2019

Poultry and timber remain atop Mississippi’s agricultural economy.

Mississippi State University says broilers, eggs and chickens brought nearly $2.8 billion to the state’s economy while timber brought in about $1.5 billion.

Poultry was down 3% from a record high in 2018.

Extension Service poultry specialist Tom Tabler says the big challenges were lower egg prices and a growing industry shift to poultry raised without any use of antibiotics.

Severance taxes collected from timber sales are expected to be up from both 2018 and 2019.

Final figures won’t be in until February. (AP)