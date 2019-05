At 3:14 pm Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with Kosciusko City Fire responded to a report of a fire at Jordan Funeral Home.

Units arrived on scene and found a power line on fire on the roof of the building.

Kosciusko Water and Light was called to the location to repair the line.

There was no damage or injuries were reported.

Fire personnel cleared the scene at at 4:10 pm.