Power outage to impact Kosciusko early Wednesday morning

Residents of Kosciusko will be without electricity for a short time Wednesday morning.

Mayor Tim Kyle said the outage is expected to happen at 5:00 am and last for 10 – 15 minutes.

The reason for the outage is that Entergy has to shut down the Kosciusko substation to repair damage from a tornado in the Winona area.

Both Entergy and Kosciusko Water and Light customers will be affected by the outage.

