Power outages and trees down in Attala County due to storm

Power is out and trees are down throughout Attala County according to multiple emergency officials.

In a Facebook post, Kosciusko Water & Light said power lines and some transformers have been affected.

Additionally, Entergy is reporting several outages in the area.

Central Electric Power Association is reporting 8900 without power across six of its coverage counties.

There have been reports of trees falling on vehicles on Hwy 14 west near Zemuly, Hwy 43 south, Hwy 35 south, and Williamsville Road. A detailed list of downed trees and incidents can be found HERE.

If you see any downed power lines, report them to local utility or emergency personnel.

Attala County Emergency Management Director Danny Townsend said to stay off the roads while crews work to restore power.

Continue to monitor BreezyNews.com for updates.