Power Outages Attala, Leake, Neshoba

As of 4:30 am some Central Electric customers remained without power in Attala. Leake and Neshoba Counties. Central Electric crews worked through the night restoring a number of customers but there are still outages. The Boswell Media transmitter site located on Mars Hill Road ran on backup for a little over three hours . In addition down trees blocked roadways. Center Crossing road was completely blocked near the Lobutcha Bridge. Leake county crews had the road opened by 4 am.

Update: Entergy is reporting outages in The City of Carthage and Attala County