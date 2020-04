Power outages continue in Attala and Leake county. Inclement weather on Sunday left Mississippi in a literal state of emergency with at least 11 deaths, massive damage, and over 72,000 people without electricity. By late night Monday power had been restored to many regions but Entergy reported over 1,100 outages unresolved in Attala and 6 in Leake county. Electricity is set to be completely restored by Tuesday or Wednesday. Hopefully good news will follow soon.