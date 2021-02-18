Power Outages Continue In Our Region

Power outages continue across our state and in our region. Approximately 8,976 outages are reported in Neshoba county, 3,933 in Leake and 5003 in Attala and there could be more to come. Continued below freezing temperatures at night with possible fallen trees could make us vulnerable to additional loss of power.
Mema reminds you if you lose power to –
- Keep all blinds closed
- Close off rooms to avoid losing heat
- Stuff towels and rags underneath doors
- Wear Layer of loose fitting, light weight clothing
- Eat to promote energy but avoid caffeine and alcohol