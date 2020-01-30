Powerball, Mega Millions tickets go on sale today

(AP) People throughout Mississippi can try their luck at massive jackpot games like the Powerball and Mega Millions for the first time today.
Those multi-state games go online at about 1,450 retailers throughout the state, allowing people 21 and older to play.
In 2018, state lawmakers authorized lottery sales to raise money primarily for infrastructure.
Mississippi retailers first began selling scratch-off tickets in November.
Lottery retailers in Attala County:
- BlueSky (120 HWY 12 W, KOSCIUSKO)
- Fair Oil (863 HWY 12 E, KOSCIUSKO)
- Kangaroo Crossing (98 VETERANS MEMORIAL DRIVE, KOSCIUSKO)
- Singh Food Mart (841 S NATCHEZ ST., KOSCIUSKO)
- Valero Gasmart (315 Highway 12 E , Kosciusko)
- Whit’s Kwik Food (105 HWY 12 W, KOSCIUSKO)