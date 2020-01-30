Powerball, Mega Millions tickets go on sale today

(AP) People throughout Mississippi can try their luck at massive jackpot games like the Powerball and Mega Millions for the first time today.

Those multi-state games go online at about 1,450 retailers throughout the state, allowing people 21 and older to play.

In 2018, state lawmakers authorized lottery sales to raise money primarily for infrastructure.

Mississippi retailers first began selling scratch-off tickets in November.

Lottery retailers in Attala County: