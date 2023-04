Isaiah Reeves, a 15-year-old from Attala, has been missing since Monday, April 24, 2023.

The community is invited to attend a prayer vigil that is being held on Sunday, April 30th in the parking lot of the Attala County Coliseum at 2 p.m.

If anyone has any information regarding Isaiah’s location, call the Attala County Sheriff’s Office at 662-289-5556 or the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131.