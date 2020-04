Premier Medical Group of MS is offering more PREMIER services as well as altered OPEN times at Kosciusko and Carthage to keep you safe.

Some telemedicine appointments will still be offered after clinic hours.

They still ask you to CALL FIRST, and they will direct you.

Hours for each location are as follows:

Kosciusko (662.289.1800)-7:30 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Carthage (601.298.0333) – 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Trace Urgent Care (662.289.9155) – 7:30 a.m. -6:00 p.m.