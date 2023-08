“Premier Medical Group has been informed that a few of our patients received calls on the afternoon of Thursday, August 17th from scammers pretending to work for Premier Medical Group.

We take the security of our patients very seriously and these calls have been reported.

Premier Medical Group will never ask you to purchase anything. If you receive a call that seems suspicious, please hang up and call the clinic at (662) 289-1800 to make sure it is a legitimate call.”