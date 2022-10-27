Presbyterian Day School Announces 1st Quarter Honor Roll & Administrator’s List

Presbyterian Day School has announced 1st Quarter Administrator’s List and Honor Roll.
1st Quarter Administrator’s List (All A’s)
Annaleigh Bingham, Maclynn Cain, Journey Cummins, Merritt Kelley, Sway McElwain, Leah McLellan, Hazel Pettit, Ann Harper Richardson, Andrew Smith, Maloree Vandevender, Ella Burden, Swayze Carpenter, Taten Clark, Luke Holdiness, Holie McLellan, Emerson Moore, Kody Perry, Ainsley Rodgers, Ellison Snuggs, Wells Taylor, Jessa Tucker, Colston Carpenter, Harper Griffin, Eleanor Higgins, Charlie Lawrence, Luke Middleton, Madison Rodgers, Matthew Holdiness, Emma Landrum, Thomas Middleton, Carson Myles, Laney Rea, Jack Richardson, Hazel Warrington, and Rhodes Develin
1st Quarter Honor Roll (A’s and B’s)
Joshua Cuny, Bentley Ford, Samuel Myers, Sophia Nguyen, Mason Price, Nash Thompson, Stafford Upchurch, Mavery Williams, Mary Kellum Ables, Rhett Eaton, Willow Fox, Parker Richardson, Bailey Stroup, Tate Taylor, Sarah Withers, Caleb Walters, Jacob Bishop, Rylie Busbea, Aubrey Davidson, Rivers Dew, Rhett Moudy, Max Nguyen, Bentley Nickless, Abb Morgan Henry, Wyatt Pee, and Aaron Sims