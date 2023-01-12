Presbyterian Day School announces fall honor roll students

Presbyterian Day School would like to recognize 2nd Quarter and 2nd Semester Administrator’s List and Honor Roll…

2nd QUARTER Administrator’s List (All A’s)

Annaleigh Bingham, Maclynn Cain, Journey Cummins, Merritt Kelley, Sway McElwain, Leah McLellan, Hazel Pettit, Ann Harper Richardson, Maloree Vandevender, Ella Burden, Swayze Carpenter, Taten Clark, Luke Holdiness, Hollie McLellan, Emerson Moore, Kody Perry, Ainsley Rodgers, Ellison Snuggs, Wells Taylor, Jessa Tucker, Colston Carpenter, Harper Griffin, Eleanor Higgins, Luke Middleton, Matthew Holdiness, Emma Landrum, Thomas Middleton, Laney Rea, Jack Richardson, and Caleb Walters

2nd QUARTER Honor Roll (A’s and B’s)

Andrew Smith, Bentley Ford, Samuel Myers, Sophia Nguyen, Nash Thompson, Stafford Upchurch, Mavery Williams, Mary Kellum Ables, Rhett Eaton, Willow Fox, Charlie Lawrence, Parker Richardson, Madison Rodgers, Tate Taylor, Max Ward, Sarah Withers, Carson Myles, Hazel Warrington, Jacob Bishop, Rylie Busbea, Max Nguyen, Bentley Nickless, Rhodes Develin and Aaron Sims

2nd SEMESTER Administrator’s List (All A’s)

Annaleigh Bingham, Maclynn Cain, Journey Cummins, Merritt Kelley, Sway McElwain, Leah McLellan, Hazel Pettit, Ann Harper Richardson, Maloree Vandevender, Ella Burden, Swayze Carpenter, Taten Clark, Luke Holdiness, Hollie McLellan, Emerson Moore, Kody Perry, Ainsley Rodgers, Ellison Snuggs, Wells Taylor, Jessa Tucker, Colston Carpenter, Rhett Eaton, Harper Griffin, Eleanor Higgins, Luke Middleton, Madison Rodgers, Matthew Holdiness, Emma Landrum, Thomas Middleton, Carson Myles, Laney Rea, Jack Richardson, and Rylie Busbea

2nd SEMESTER Honor Roll (A’s and B’s)

Andrew Smith, Joshua Cuny, Bentley Ford, Samuel Myers, Sophia Nguyen, Mason Price, Nash Thompson, Stafford Upchurch, Mavery Williams, Mary Kellum Ables, Willow Fox, Charlie Lawrence, Parker Richardson, Bailey Stroup, Tate Taylor, Sarah Withers, Hazel Warrington, Jacob Bishop, Aubrey Davidson, Max Nguyen, Bentley Nickless, Caleb Walters, Rhodes Develin, Wyatt Pee, and Aaron Sims