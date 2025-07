Presbyterian Day School will host an Open House for the parents of K5 through 6th grade students on Sunday, August 4, at 5:30 p.m.

The event will begin with a general assembly in the First Presbyterian Church sanctuary, followed by classroom visits, activity sign-ups in the gym, and a prayer walk around the school.

The first day of school is Tuesday, August 6. Enrollment is still open. For more information, contact the school office at 662-289-3322.