President Biden Issues Disaster Declaration for Attala and surrounding counties from Mississippi Winter Storms

President Joe Biden has issued a disaster declaration for Mississippi for winter storms that struck in February.

A White House news release said Tuesday that federal money is available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and some private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis.

It is for emergency work and repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the Feb. 11-19 storms.

The declaration covers 31 of Mississippi’s 82 counties and the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians. The storms left much of Mississippi coated by ice and snow. Machinery froze in water treatment plants in Jackson. AP)

* Attala, Leake, Neshoba, and Winston are all included in the declaration. We previously reported on the disaster declaration request last month. See below –

