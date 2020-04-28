President Trump approves federal public flood relief assistance for Attala and other counties

President Donald Trump has approved federal aid for Mississippi counties affected by Pearl River flooding in February.

Gov. Tate Reeves announced the approval on Monday.

“It was just two months ago that our state experienced historic flooding, and Mississippians are still struggling to recover and rebuild their lives. With this federal assistance, we can show people that they are not alone in this. I’m grateful for President Trump’s continued support and commitment to taking care of Mississippi. Together, we can lend a helping hand and bolster recovery efforts for this historic devastation,” said Governor Tate Reeves.

The flooding occurred Feb. 10-18, mostly in central Mississippi.

The federal disaster declaration is for 11 counties: Attala, Carroll, Claiborne, Clay, Copiah, Grenada, Hinds, Holmes, Leflore, Warren and Yazoo. The money is to help rebuild or repair public buildings, highways and roads.

The news release said the federal assistance also covers the reimbursement to local governments for emergency work during the disaster.