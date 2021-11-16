Presley: PSC charges eight companies with alleged No-Call violations,

Commissioner Brandon Presley has announced that the Mississippi Public Service Commission has charged eight companies with alleged violations of the Mississippi No-Call law.

The PSC’s investigation found that these companies made hundreds of illegal calls to Mississippians. Should these entities be found to have violated the No-Call law, they are subject to a combined total of $5,440,000 in fines.

Notices of alleged violations have been filed against:

AM Protection, Inc Straight Marketing Student Loan Financial Assistance, LLC Thrio/ Crisp Marketing, LLC Transparent BPO, LLC Vacation Tour and Travel Weibaio, GMEI, DTCC Zealous Services

“Predatory telemarketers should know that we take consumer complaints seriously and that we will spare no effort in tracking them down and prosecuting them,” said Commissioner Brandon Presley.

Presley continues to encourage Mississippians to download the PSC’s smartphone app, which can be found by searching “PSC No-Call” in the iTunes App Store or Google Play. The app allows citizens to immediately report calls to the PSC from their mobile phones. Also, landline phones can be registered at www.psc.state.ms.us or by calling Commissioner Presley’s office at 1-800-637-7722

A charge is an allegation in an enforcement action. The companies involved in this investigation will be afforded all rights of due process of law.