Presley requests FCC Issue Cease and Desist against Surge Phone related to free tablet giveaway events

Today, Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley asked the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Inspector General to issue a cease and desist against Surge Phone which has set up tents across Mississippi giving away free tablets and internet service with no consumer information given at the point of sale, disclosure of rates, or terms and conditions. Suge Phone proposes to be offering the Affordable Connection Program Benefit

“I personally posed as a potential customer yesterday in Amory after witnessing a long line of people obtaining tablets at a pop-up tent. After observing several customers receiving tablets, it was clear that this vendor made no disclosures about charges, offered no paperwork, or even a business card to people taking service in blatant violation of the FCC’s order issued on January 14, 2022” Presley said. “This type of predatory business practice possibly leaves customer with high bills and no consumer information. Furthermore, it invites waste, fraud, and abuse of federal funds meant to connect Americans to broadband service.”

Presley sent the attached letter to the FCC’s Inspector General this morning and to Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch.

Consumers should beware of these transactions and request written information regarding these tablets and offerings to protect themselves in dealings with any telecommunications service. Presley advises consumers to be aware of possible high bills or not being able to uses the device once they reach a certain data limit.