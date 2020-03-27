Press Release: Jordan Funeral Home

Jordan Funeral Home and its staff would like to take this opportunity to make a public service announcement regarding COVID 19 and how this may affect service to our community. We are becoming educated on the government’s restrictions and the medical community’s advice. We are also monitoring our National Funeral Directors Association’s advice on providing professional service to families. The situations are changing at this moment. There are known concerns. We are trained and licensed to be prepared for using personal protective equipment and universal precautions even under normal circumstances to safeguard ourselves and others. We are also using additional precautions to reduce contact and exposure. We are committed to keeping everyone as safe as possible. We ask for your cooperation in our community efforts to lessen the spread of COVID 19. We have a structure that we ask you to consider. We have limited our business office hours to reduce exposure. Please call 662-289-5521 for any assistance. We are available 24 hours a day. We have a mail slot in our business office door for anyone needing to drop anything off for our attention. The situation has caused the national funeral service community to ask families to be considerate of everyone’s health and limit exposure. As many of you may know, churches have been using technology to broadcast sermons and devotional meetings. Please consider that religious leaders may choose to limit their exposure and contact at funeral service rites. Jordan Funeral Home has the same ability as many churches to broadcast live events through various ways such as Facebook Live and other platforms. Those capabilities are increasing at the publishing of this announcement. We ask the community to consider limiting crowds or gatherings for funeral visitations and funeral services. The universal medical recommendation is no more than ten people in a room setting. This amount would include our staff and others. The funeral director community is strongly recommending funeral services be limited to only a burial graveside or cremation with a memorial service at a later date when the public is restored to a more normal level of exposure and contact. We empathize with everyone effected by these unusual circumstances. We ask for your respect to others’ health and emotional wellness.