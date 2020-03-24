Press Release: Premier Medical Group

As most of you are aware, there have been multiple confirmed cases of Coronavirus in our community. Therefore, at increased risk to spread, we at Premier Medical Group of Mississippi strongly encourage community and business leaders to limit personal contact as much as possible.

As a medical staff, we support any intervention that limits human contact. The CDC recommends groups smaller than 10. We would also like to encourage all residents to limit contact outside the home as much as possible. We are aware of several businesses and churches limiting personal contact, and we applaud these efforts.

*For those who qualify, Wal-Mart has established a Senior Citizen hour on Tuesdays from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. with their pharmacy open.

*Many of our local restaurants and businesses have set up pick up and delivery options. Please continue to support them.

*While a difficult decision, we support the school’s decision to suspend the free lunches program to limit human contact.

Given the increased ability to test, we expect positive results from COVID-19 testing to increase over the next two weeks. Please be smart and aware of this situation and support our community from afar.