Price nominated as 2nd Vice-President of Career and Technical Association

Mrs. Amy Price, Health Science Instructor at the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center has been nominated for 2nd Vice-President for the MS-Association of Career and Technical Education Association.

Price is an active member of the MS-ACTE organization and has served as MS-ACTE District II President, Health Science Teacher Educators President, and student advisor for Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA).

She has been teaching at the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center for 12 years.