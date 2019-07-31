Mrs. Amy Price, Health Science Instructor at the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center has been nominated for 2nd Vice-President for the MS-Association of Career and Technical Education Association.
Price is an active member of the MS-ACTE organization and has served as MS-ACTE District II President, Health Science Teacher Educators President, and student advisor for Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA).
She has been teaching at the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center for 12 years.
One thought on “Price nominated as 2nd Vice-President of Career and Technical Association”
MaeMae says:
Congratulations, our sweet Amy! We are so proud of you and for you.
MaeMae and Philip.