Primary Elections today, polls open from 7 am to 7 pm

Mississippi voters on Tuesday are choosing Democratic and Republican nominees for governor, lieutenant governor, and other state offices

Polls are open 7:00 am-7:00 pm., and voters are required to show a driver’s license or other government-issued photo identification.

Ballots will also include some primaries for public service commissioner and transportation commissioner. A long list of legislative primaries will be decided.

On the county level, voters will choose party nominees for sheriff, supervisor, circuit clerk, chancery clerk and other offices.

If runoffs are needed, they will be Aug. 27. Democratic and Republican nominees advance to the Nov. 5 general election, when some third-party candidates also will be on the ballot.

Beginning at 7:00 pm, Boswell Media will have live state and local election results on Breezy 101.1, Kicks 96.7, and Cruisin 98.3.

Results can also be viewed online here.