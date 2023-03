Prison Contraband and Felony Indictments in Attala and Leake Arrests

CHARLES ERVING, 49, of Kosciusko, Sentenced, ACSO. Bond N/A.

ASHLEY FRAZIER, 42, of Kosciusko, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Hold for Other Agency, ACSO. Bond $5,000, N/A.

TOMORRIS M GAVIN, 35, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in a Public Place, CPD. Bond $399.25.

POUL R GIBSON, 37, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500.

MANTEO M GOMEZ, 22, of Carthage, Public Drunk, Open Container, Hold for ICE, CPD. Bond $239.25, $389.25, N/A.

JAKE A HANKINSON, 30, of Lena, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond N/A.

GERARD K HINES, 33, of Kosciusko, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, KPD. Bond $2,300, $1,400, $1,100, $1,000.

TIMOTHY HUTSON, 51, Contraband in Prison, Abusive Calls to Emergency Telephone Service, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO. Bond $2,000, $1,000, N/A.

JENNIFER R HYNES, 46, of Union, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $5,000.