Prison Contraband and Possession with Intent to Sell Arrests in Leake and Attala

SAMMY T FORD, 35, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $0.

 

CAMERON J FOSTER, 23, of Canton, DUI – Test Refusal, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Dim Headlights, No Driver’s License, Resisting Arrest, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000, $500, $500, $500.

 

JEROME FULLER, 59, of Sallis, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, ACSO.  Bond $0, $50,000, $0.

 

JAMES GANEY, 31, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold – Detainer for MBN, Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, ACSO.  Bond $5,000, N/A, N/A.

 

SANDRA GARDNER, 53, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, KPD.  Bond $1,100.

 

LANCE GORE, 36, of Lena, DUI – Test Refusal, Improper Equipment, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights / Siren, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Insurance, Resisting Arrest, No Driver’s License, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $1,000, $500, $500, $500.

 

CALVIN HUNT, 54, of Louisville, DUI – 1st, Speeding, No Insurance, No Driver’s License, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, MHP.  Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, N/A.

 

FRANKLIN D JONES, 42, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Public Drunk, No Insurance, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $239.25, $418.

 

DOMINIQUE D LOWERY, 26, of Kosciusko, Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, KPD.  Bond N/A.

 

GEORGE A MORRIS, 39, of Carthage, Bench Warrant X 2, CPD.  Bond $0 X 2.

 

PATRICK NICKLEBERRY, 29, of Philadelphia, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

RODRIQUEZ NORMAN, 26, Contraband in Prison, LCSO.  Bond $15,000.

 

MARTIN M OUSLEY, 27, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

