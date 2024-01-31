Prison Contraband, Felony Obstruction, DUIs, Child Abuse, Trespassing, and Multiple Assaults in Leake and Attala Arrests

BILLY M FEDRICK, 40, of Carthage, Felony Obstruction – Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Contempt of Court – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond $0, $1,000, $0.

KIZZY D FICKLIN, 21, of Lena, DUI – 1st, Contributing to the Neglect or Delinquency of a Child, Possession of Marijuana, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $1,331, $648.25, $424.25, $0.

CODI C HARRISON, 25, of Pulaski, Contraband in Prison, WGPD. Bond $5,000.

TOMMIE JOHNSON, 65, of Kosciusko, Detainer for ACSO – Chancery Court, ACSO. Bond N/A.

JOHNNY J KINCAID, 41, Detainer for MDOC, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, CPD. Bond N/A, N/A, $424.25.

CALVIN M MORRIS, 41, of Carthage, Detainer for MDOC, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Detainer for CPD – Carthage Municipal Court, LCSO. Bond N/A, $500, $0.

MARIO A NUNEZ, 30, of Carthage, ID – Unlawful Use of Card X 2, Speeding, False ID, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Hold for ICE, CPD. Bond $649.25 X 2, $228, $1,139.25, $418, $418, N/A.

TODD B OSWALT, 24, of Durant, Trespassing – Entering Lands of Another Without Permission, ACSO. Bond N/A.

JENNIFER PARKS, 26, of Kosciusko, Trespassing – Entering Lands of Another Without Permission, Possession of a Controlled Substance, ACSO. Bond N/A, N/A.

ARNESTO QUELAR, 29, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, CPD. Bond $1,331, $418.

ALLEN RAMAGE, 50, of Sallis, Felonious Infliction of Physical Pain on a Vulnerable Person, ACSO. Bond N/A.

RONALD TOWNER, 35, of Carthage, Simple Assault – Causing Bodily Injury, CPD. Bond $500.

LARRY WILDER, 62, of Carthage, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, LCSO. Bond $10,000.

MELVIN WILLIAMSON, 55, of Union, DUI – 1st, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500.

TOKLOW A YORK, 23, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Careless Driving, Possession of Marijuana, Detainer for CPD – Carthage Municipal Court, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $250, $0.