Prison Contraband, Petit Larceny, and Malicious Mischief in Attala and Leake

KELSY BILLIE, 22, of Carthage, Public Drunk, LCSO.  Bond $500.

 

KEYARIS BURKS, 29, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $674.25, $478, $418.

 

TERRELL BURNSIDE, 42, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, No Driver’s License, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $168, $418.

 

TONY M CLARK, 55, of Forest, Felony Bond Surrender X 3, CPD.  Bond $0 X 3.

 

SHAMARION M COOK, 20, of Kosciusko, Petit Larceny, City /County Ordinance, Malicious Mischief, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Contempt of Court, CPD.  Bond $1,300, $1,100, $900, $900, N/A, $0.

 

DUDLEY D COTTON, 19, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, Careless Driving, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $418, $$168, $0.

 

DAVID C GILL, 39, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

KIMBERLY L HART, 39, of Carthage, Felony Hold for Drug Court.  Bond N/A.

 

DANIEL T HARVEY, 39, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, DUI – Other Substance, No Driver’s License, Seatbelt Violation, No Insurance, MHP.  Bond $5,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

 

HARRY T JOHN, 39, of Carthage, Contraband in Prison, Public Drunk, CPD.  Bond $10,000, $239.25.

 

ASHLEY M JOHNSON, 36, of Kosciusko, Sentenced, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

 

MICHAEL A JONES, 22, of Forest, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO.  Bond $500.

