Prison Contraband, Shoplifting, and Possession with Intent to Sell in Attala and Leake Arrests

by

SHAQUILLE S ALSTON, 29, of Ethel, Felony Bench Warrant – Attala Circuit Court, ACSO.  Bond $20,000.

 

WILLIS J BARTON, 41, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, Open Container, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $389.25.

 

SAM BLAINE, 53, of Kosciusko, Felony Indictment – Attala Circuit Court, ACSO.  Bond $150,000.

 

BOBBY G BREWER, 32, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, Shoplifting, Careless Driving, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, KPD.  Bond $5,000, $1,800, $400, $1,000.

 

TREMAIN R BURKES, 48, of Carthage, Contraband in Prison, Possession of Marijuana, Open Container, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court X 13, CPD.  Bond N/A, $674.25, $389.25, $0 X 13.

 

KENT CAMPBELL, 57, of Kosciusko, Felony Indictment, ACSO.  Bond $15,000.

 

ANTHONY CARPENTER, 38, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, No Driver’s License, Seatbelt Violation, KPD.  Bond $2,040.50, $470, $34.

 

STANLEY L CHAMBLEE, 42, of Carthage, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Resisting Arrest, CPD.  Bond $239.25, $639.25, $399.25, $500, $649.25.

 

AVERY COTTON, 48, of Carthage, MDOC Warrant, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

CELESTINO GONZALEZ, 41, of Lena, Warrant, LCSO.  Bond $40,000.

 

LAUREN K GOVE, 30, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in a Public Place, Profanity in a Public Place, ACSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000.

 

JAMES D GREER, 57, of McAdams, Shoplifting, False ID, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD.  Bond $3,000, $1,300, $0.

