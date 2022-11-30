Prison Contraband, Stolen Firearm, Shoplifting, Multiple Assaults and Possession Arrests in Attala and Leake

DEONNA M ISAAC, 34, of Walnut Grove, Contempt of Court – Carthage Municipal Court, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD. Bond $0, $639.25.

KRYSTAL L JONES, 37, of Orlando, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Contraband in Prison, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A.

CHRISTOPHER C MCLELLAN, 30, of Goodman, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in a Public Place, KPD. Bond $544.25.

ETHAN R MILLER, 20, of Philadelphia, Shoplifting, KPD. Bond $1,800.

JASON C MYERS, 42, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $20,000, $500, $500.

FORD E PATRICK, 57, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD. Bond $1,544.25.

SHU-KAYA L ROBINSON, 27, of Lena, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, LCSO. Bond N/A, $500.

JOHNNY SCOTT, 41, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Breaching the Peace with a Willful and Wanton Disregard for the Life and Safety of Another, CPD. Bond $399.25.

KEANTE M SMITH, 19, of Walnut Grove, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Hold for Other Agency, CPD. Bond $15,000, $639.25, N/A.

BANIYA K WALKER, 34, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, CPD. Bond $500.

IZAVIA S WILLIS, 31, of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana, No Child Restraint Device, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500.