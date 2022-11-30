HomeAttalaPrison Contraband, Stolen Firearm, Shoplifting, Multiple Assaults and Possession Arrests in Attala and Leake

Prison Contraband, Stolen Firearm, Shoplifting, Multiple Assaults and Possession Arrests in Attala and Leake

DEONNA M ISAAC, 34, of Walnut Grove, Contempt of Court – Carthage Municipal Court, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD.  Bond $0, $639.25.

 

KRYSTAL L JONES, 37, of Orlando, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Contraband in Prison, LCSO.  Bond N/A, N/A.

 

CHRISTOPHER C MCLELLAN, 30, of Goodman, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in a Public Place, KPD.  Bond $544.25.

 

ETHAN R MILLER, 20, of Philadelphia, Shoplifting, KPD.  Bond $1,800.

 

JASON C MYERS, 42, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, No Insurance, LCSO.  Bond $20,000, $500, $500.

 

FORD E PATRICK, 57, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD.  Bond $1,544.25.

 

SHU-KAYA L ROBINSON, 27, of Lena, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, LCSO.  Bond N/A, $500.

 

JOHNNY SCOTT, 41, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Breaching the Peace with a Willful and Wanton Disregard for the Life and Safety of Another, CPD.  Bond $399.25.

 

KEANTE M SMITH, 19, of Walnut Grove, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Hold for Other Agency, CPD.  Bond $15,000, $639.25, N/A.

 

BANIYA K WALKER, 34, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, CPD.  Bond $500.

 

IZAVIA S WILLIS, 31, of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana, No Child Restraint Device, No Insurance, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, $500.

