Project SEARCH Intern Graduation Ceremony

Graduates: Seth Kelly, Alex Holmes, JT Martin, Dorian Coffee, Brennan Fancher, Summer Jenkins, Jacob Lindsey, Bailee Johnson Instructor: Dawn McLellan Job Skills Trainers: Jonathan Carnes and Sandra Jamison

The Baptist Medical Center Attala hosted a graduation ceremony for Project SEARCH interns on Monday, May 13th, at 1 p.m.

Project SEARCH is a year-long program designed to facilitate the transition from school to work for students facing intellectual or developmental challenges. Its main goal is to equip students with the necessary life and work skills to secure competitive employment in inclusive environments. Throughout the program, participants engage in three internships within Baptist Memorial Hospital-Attala, fostering increased independence, confidence, and self-esteem.

  1. Jo
    Jo
    May 15, 2024 at 3:22 PM

    Great job done by all these young people!!!

