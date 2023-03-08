Project Search Intern of the Month

The Project SEARCH February Intern of the Month is Eli Tubby. Eli just completed his second rotation in Shipping and Receiving at BMCA. Eli has shown great improvement in stocking the medical supply rooms in the hospital with a great attention to detail. He is currently completing his final Project SEARCH rotation in EVS. We can not wait to see what great things Eli will do after graduation!
Leave us a Voicemail!
Breezy 101 Church Bulletin
Upcoming Events
Kosciusko Junior Auxiliary Charity BallSat, Apr 1 at 12:00am
Attala County Coliseum
Natchez Trace FestivalSat, Apr 29 at 6:00am
Dowtown Kosciusko
Charlie Musselwhite – Homecoming ConcertSat, Apr 29 at 7:00pm
Skipworth Performing Arts Center