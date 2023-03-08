Project Search Intern of the Month

HomeAttalaProject Search Intern of the Month

The Project SEARCH February Intern of the Month is Eli Tubby. Eli just completed his second rotation in Shipping and Receiving at BMCA. Eli has shown great improvement in stocking the medical supply rooms in the hospital with a great attention to detail. He is currently completing his final Project SEARCH rotation in EVS. We can not wait to see what great things Eli will do after graduation!

