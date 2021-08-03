Propane Truck Rollover Near McCool

9:54 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a two-vehicle accident near the intersection of South Wells Street and Goodman Street. No injuries were reported.

10:01 a.m. – Attala County Deputies, Attala Central Fire, McCool Volunteers, Emergency Medical Services, and MS Highway Patrol were dispatched to Highway 12 East between McCool and Weir when a propane truck wrecked and rolled over. The truck was said to be leaking diesel, but no propane. No serious injuries were reported, but the occupant was transported to the hospital.

10:44 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a crash near the traffic light at Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Highway 12 West. No injuries were reported.

12:23 p.m. – Kosciusko Police received reports of a wreck involving two vehicles on Veterans Memorial Drive near the intersection of Highway 12. No injuries were reported.

4:19 p.m. – Attala County Deputies, Kosciusko City Fire, MS Highway Patrol responded to a call reporting a vehicle fully engulfed in flames on Highway 35 South near Dickens Circle.