Prosecutor: Holmes County woman killed after saying she would keep baby

Pphoto provided by the Holmes County Sheriff's Department shows Terrence K. Sample, 33, taken in Lexington, Miss. Sample, charged with two counts of murder after a pregnant woman was killed days before her baby was due, was arrested hours after the body of 21-year-old Makayla Winston was found. (Holmes County Sheriff's Department via AP)

A prosecutor says a 33-year-old Holmes County man killed his 21-year-old pregnant girlfriend after finding out she was not going to give the baby up for adoption.

A judge ruled Friday there was enough evidence to keep murder and kidnapping charges against Terence Sample and hold him in jail while awaiting a trial even though Sample’s lawyer said the state crime lab hasn’t determined the cause of death for McKayla Winston.

Winston was found dead in early July on a road in Holmes County.

The Clarion Ledger reports that prosecutors told the judge cellphone messages and other evidence showed Sample and Winston met the night of June 28 when Winston was last seen.

Authorities say Sample told investigators he hadn’t spoken to Winston in at least three weeks. (AP)