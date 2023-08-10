Prowlers, a Gas Leake, and a Possible Break-In Wednesday in Attala

On Wednesday August 9th, officers were called to a home on Hwy 12 E near the coliseum for a possible prowler.

Attala Central Fire Department was dispatched to a home on Attala Road 5053/Kings Rd. in Ethel for a possible gas leak just before 5 a.m.

Kosciusko Police and EMS responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 12 in front of Exxon. No injuries were reported.

Officers were called to a home on Sailor St. in Kosciusko at 7:28 a.m. for a break-in that may have occurred there.

Attala Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Attala Road 2140/Tall Pine Rd. for a trespasser causing a disturbance at 9 p.m.

Attala Deputies responded to a call from someone on Attala Road 2140 complaining of a possible prowler on the property at 10:20 p.m.