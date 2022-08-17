Public Disturbance and a Stolen Vehicle in Attala

Wednesday, August 17, 2022

12:22 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting that a vehicle was taken without permission from a residence on South Huntington Street. Attala County Deputies stopped the vehicle right after this was reported and it was returned to the owner.

2:07 p.m. – Kosciusko Police dispatched to South Wells Street near Kosciusko Middle Elementary when they received reports that a female who looked to be in distress was walking down the road. Additional calls came in reporting that a man was also in the area and the two were arguing.

3:19 p.m. – Attala County Deputies reported a tree down on Attala Road 3122 near Old Trace Road/Attala Road 2247.