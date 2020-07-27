Public drunk and other recent arrests

On 7-21-2020, Tayshaun Mingo, a 22 year old i/m from Philadelphia was arrested for Public Drunk on Highway 12 East by Officer Wilbert Nelson.

On 7-24-2020, Recarlo Mullins, a 38 year old b/m from Columbus was arrested for Public Drunk and Leaving the Scene of an Accident on West Adams Street by Captain Josh Pinkard.

On 07-19-2020, Demetrius S. Robertson, a 34 year old b/m from Forest, was arrested for Disobeying a Police Officer on North Huntington Street by Captain Maurice Hawthorne.

On 07-18-2020, Erica Dawson, a 32 year old b/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Simple Assault on a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest and Contempt of Court on Peeler Street by Officer Robert Overby.

On 07-18-2020, Anthony J. Dodd, a 45 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance, DUI-1st Offense, Disregard for a Traffic Device, Suspended Driver’s License and No Proof of Insurance on Simmons Lane by Officer Toweeka Ferguson.

On 07-18-2020, Shae Raymond, a 27 year old b/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Simple Assault and Resisting Arrest on James H. Meredith Street by Lt. Matt Ward.

On 07-16-2020, Quaterrion Moses, an 18 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Malicious Mischief on 2nd Avenue by Investigator Martin Roby.

On 07-16-2020, Teresita D. Rodriguez, a 58 year old h/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Dog At Large-1st offense on West Adams Street by Captain Josh Pinkard.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The arrest records published are not an indication of guilt or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by Kosciusko PD.