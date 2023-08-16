Public drunk and other recent Kosciusko arrests

On 8-13-2023, Gregory Taylor, a 57 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Abusive of Emergency Phone on Highway 12 East by Officer Cody Williams.

On 8-12-2023, Felicia Henderson, a 43 year old b/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Domestic Violence on Highway 12 East by Officer Cody Williams.

On 8-11-2023, Gregory Taylor, a 57 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Public Drunk on Highway 12 East by Captain Maurice Hawthorne.

On 8-8-2023, Matthew Thomas, a 58 year old b/m from Jackson, was arrested for Motor Vehicle Taking with the assist of Starkville Police Department.

On 8-8-2023, Michael Lewis, a 37 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Trespassing at Glendale Apartments by Captain Maurice Hawthorne.

On 8-7-2023, Leonard Beard, a 41 year old w/m from Carthage, was arrested for Malicious Mischief on Highway 12 East by Officer Jose Martinez.

Arrests reports sent to Breezy News by the Kosciusko Police Department.

