HomeLocalPublic drunk and other recent Kosciusko arrests

Public drunk and other recent Kosciusko arrests

On 8-13-2023, Gregory Taylor, a 57 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Abusive of Emergency Phone on Highway 12 East by Officer Cody Williams.

On 8-12-2023, Felicia Henderson, a 43 year old b/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Domestic Violence on Highway 12 East by Officer Cody Williams.

On 8-11-2023, Gregory Taylor, a 57 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Public Drunk on Highway 12 East by Captain Maurice Hawthorne.

On 8-8-2023, Matthew Thomas, a 58 year old b/m from Jackson, was arrested for Motor Vehicle Taking with the assist of Starkville Police Department.

On 8-8-2023, Michael Lewis, a 37 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Trespassing at Glendale Apartments by Captain Maurice Hawthorne.

On 8-7-2023, Leonard Beard, a 41 year old w/m from Carthage, was arrested for Malicious Mischief on Highway 12 East by Officer Jose Martinez.

Arrests reports sent to Breezy News by the Kosciusko Police Department.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related Articles

DUIs, Shoplifting, and Forgery Arrests in Leake and Attala

Happening today: Kosciusko soccer registration

Felony Child Abuse, Domestic Violence, Drug Trafficking, Indecent Exposure, Forgery, and Malicious Mischief in Attala and Leake Arrests

Kosciusko football jamboree moved to Holmes CC

Kidnapping, Armed Robbery, and Forgery Arrests in Leake and Attala

Aggravated Domestic Violence and Shoplifting in Attala and Leake Arrests