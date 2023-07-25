Public drunk, trespassing and other recent Kosciusko arrests

HomeLocalPublic drunk, trespassing and other recent Kosciusko arrests

On 7-23-2023, Michael Lewis, a 37 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Trespassing on Highway 12 East by Lt. Brandon Crowson.

On 7-23-2023, Andrea Truss, a 33 year old b/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Public Drunk and Disturbing the Peace on East Adams Street by Captain James Ward.

On 7-22-2023, Lule Moudy, a 37 year old w/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Failure to Appear in Court on West Adams Street by Lt. Casey Pounders.

On 7-22-2023, Carl Houston Jr., a 34 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Speeding, No Insurance, Disobeying a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of Paraphernalia on Highway 12 by Captain James Ward.

On 7-21-2023, Shanetta Lacy, a 46 year old b/f from Goodman, was arrested for Abusive Calls from Emergency Phone on Highway 35 South by Lt. Casey Pounders.

On 7-18-2023, John Canales, a 19 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Trespassing, Malicious Mischief, and Possession of Controlled Substance on Boswell Street by Officer Jordan Burdine.

On 7-18-2023. Casey Prewitt, a 41 year old w/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court on Burdine Road by Lt. Casey Pounders.

Arrests reports sent to Breezy News by Kosciusko PD Investigator Greg Collins.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

