Public Drunkenness and other recent arrests

On 11/11/19 Rickell Erving, a 25 year old B/F from Kosciusko, was arrested for Speeding, Suspended Drivers License, and No Insurance on S Huntington St by Captain Josh Pinkard.

On 11/9/19 Arsenio Rimmer, a 27 year old B/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for Failure to Appear in Court on W Adams St by Captain Cody Williams.

On 11/8/19 James Short III, a 58 year old W/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for Public Drunkenness on W Jefferson St by Captain Cody Williams.

On 11/8/19 Quincy Lowe, a 41 year old B/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for No Driver’s License, Possession of Paraphernalia, Expired Tag, and No Insurance on 3rd Ave by Officer Toweeka Ferguson.

On 11/5/19 Frederick Perteet, a 47 year old B/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for Leaving the Scene of an Accident, No Insurance, and Suspended Drivers License on West South St by Officer Casey Pounders.

On 11-03-2019, Sammie E. Lee, a 46 year old b/m from McCool was arrested for Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Driver’s License, No Tag, No Insurance and Failure to stop a Motor Vehicle when Officer Signal on Knox Road by Captain Tommy Pender.

On 11-01-2019, Chylan L. Williams, a 19 year old b/m from Sallis was arrested for Contempt of Court on West Adams Street by Captain Josh Pinkard with assistance from ACSO.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The arrest records published are not an indication of guilt or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by Kosciusko PD.