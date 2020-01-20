Public Service Commission warns of Social Security Scam

Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley is alerting the public of increased scam calls claiming to be from the Social Security Administration, many of which are coming from an 844 prefix.

He is urging the public to be cautious about answering unknown numbers, returning calls from unusual numbers, or giving personal information over the phone.

“Scammers continue to prey on our citizens each and every day,” said Commissioner Presley. “While my team continues to do everything they can to bring these criminals to justice, I ask the public to be aware of these scams. Do not give out personal information or transfer money to them over the phone. These calls often sound very official, but they aren’t. They are thieves just trying to steal from hardworking Mississippians.”

If you receive these type of calls, you should report those directly to the Social Security Administration using their online report portal at https://secure.ssa.gov/ipff/home or by calling 1-800-269-0271.

You may also report scam calls to the Public Service Commission by using the No-Call app for smartphones. The app helps people immediately report calls to the PSC from their cell phones. It can be found by searching “PSC No-Call” in the App Store for Apple devices or Google Play for Android devices. You may also register numbers at www.psc.ms.gov/nocall/home or by calling Commissioner Presley’s office at 1-800-637-7722.