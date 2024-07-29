Big Deals!
Public Service Commission warns of utility scam

The Mississippi Public Service Commission is warning of a new scam.

The scam starts by getting a call from somebody who says they’re with the Mississippi Public Service Commission
claiming that you’ve been overcharged by one of the utilities the PSC regulates.

The only thing you need to do is to provide your bank account information so the refund can be deposited.

But the whole thing is a scam, and the commission is warning customers not to give out account numbers or any other personal information over the phone.

And for those who might have already fallen victim to the scam, you should contact your bank  and file a report with the Attorney General’s Office of Consumer Protection.

