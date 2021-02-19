Public Service Commissioner: “Attala County one of the hardest hit” during winter storm (audio)

Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley says Attala County has been the county hit the hardest in his district during the winter storm.

At the time of this report, Presley said over 5,000 customers in the area are still without power.

Presley went on to say the icy road conditions in the area are causing delays in restoring power.

As far as a timeline of when power will be back on, Presley said it could be Sunday or Monday for some.

Listen to the audio below for the complete interview on the restoration efforts going on in Attala County.