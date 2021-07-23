QR codes could help visitors find restaurants and hotels in Kosciusko

An easy way to get info when visiting Kosciusko might soon be a QR code.

“It’s the little funny looking thing you can take your phone and take a picture of it and it will give you information,” said Mayor Tim Kyle.

Those codes have been around for years, but during the pandemic restaurants have been using them so people can get paperless menus on their phones. Kyle sayid Darren Milner with the Kosciusko Attala Partnership suggested visitors to Kosy might appreciate it as a way to get visitor information.

“Anybody visiting this community, especially at a ball field or something, can go up, take a picture of that, it lists every restaurant, hotels, different things in our community.”

They’re working on putting them up at parks and possibly the visitor’s center.

Audio: Mayor Tim Kyle on “The Breckfast Show”