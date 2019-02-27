Qualified candidates for 2019 Attala County elected offices

A list of candidates that have qualified to run for an Attala County office in the 2019 election…

Supervisor – District 1

Bobby Lindsay (Incumbent)

Stennis Thompson

Daniel Tubby

Supervisor – District 2

James “PeeWee”Craig

Terry Ray

Jerone Garland

Billy Joe Coffee

Supervisor – District 3

Steven Goss (Incumbent)

Mark Armstrong

Supervisor – District 4

Kary Ellington (Incumbent)

Supervisor – District 5

Tim Pinkard (Incumbent)

Rodger Clark

Chancery Clerk

Taylor Casey

Donnie Cooper

Scott Coleman

Billy Joe Halderman

Lequita Roby

Circuit Clerk

Wanda Fancher (Incumbent)

Sheriff

Tim Nail (Incumbent)

Tony Parks

Randy Blakely

Lane Jenkins

Herbert Dew

Coroner

Sam Bell (Incumbent)

County Attorney

Doug Crosby (Incumbent)

Justice Court Judge – West

Rosie Massey Sample (Incumbent)

Justice Court Judge – East

Bob Jordan (Incumbent)

Constable-East

Brad Stanley

Scott Walters

Timmy Oakes

Constable – West

Willie Roby (Incumbent)

Tax Collector

Brenda Williams (Incumbent)

Notes

Chancery Clerk Gerry Taylor and District 2 Supervisor Charles Fancher have both announced that they will not be seeking re-election.

This list will continue to update throughout the election qualifying period (Jan. 2 – March 1).