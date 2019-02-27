Home » Local » Qualified candidates for 2019 Attala County elected offices

Qualified candidates for 2019 Attala County elected offices

A list of candidates that have qualified to run for an Attala County office in the 2019 election…

Supervisor – District 1

  • Bobby Lindsay (Incumbent)
  • Stennis Thompson
  • Daniel Tubby

Supervisor – District 2

  • James “PeeWee”Craig
  • Terry Ray
  • Jerone Garland
  • Billy Joe Coffee

Supervisor – District 3

  • Steven Goss (Incumbent)
  • Mark Armstrong

Supervisor – District 4

  • Kary Ellington (Incumbent)

Supervisor – District 5

  • Tim Pinkard (Incumbent)
  • Rodger Clark

Chancery Clerk

  • Taylor Casey
  • Donnie Cooper
  • Scott Coleman
  • Billy Joe Halderman
  • Lequita Roby

Circuit Clerk

  • Wanda Fancher (Incumbent)

Sheriff

  • Tim Nail (Incumbent)
  • Tony Parks
  • Randy Blakely
  • Lane Jenkins
  • Herbert Dew

Coroner

  • Sam Bell (Incumbent)

County Attorney

  • Doug Crosby (Incumbent)

Justice Court Judge – West

  • Rosie Massey Sample (Incumbent)

Justice Court Judge – East

  • Bob Jordan (Incumbent)

Constable-East

  • Brad Stanley
  • Scott Walters
  • Timmy Oakes

Constable – West

  • Willie Roby (Incumbent)

Tax Collector

  • Brenda Williams (Incumbent)

Notes

  • Chancery Clerk Gerry Taylor and District 2 Supervisor Charles Fancher have both announced that they will not be seeking re-election.

This list will continue to update throughout the election qualifying period (Jan. 2 – March 1).