Qualified candidates for 2019 Attala County elected offices

A list of candidates that have qualified to run for an Attala County office in the 2019 election…
Supervisor – District 1
- Bobby Lindsay (Incumbent)
- Stennis Thompson
- Daniel Tubby
Supervisor – District 2
- James “PeeWee”Craig
- Terry Ray
- Jerone Garland
- Billy Joe Coffee
Supervisor – District 3
- Steven Goss (Incumbent)
- Mark Armstrong
Supervisor – District 4
- Kary Ellington (Incumbent)
Supervisor – District 5
- Tim Pinkard (Incumbent)
- Rodger Clark
Chancery Clerk
- Taylor Casey
- Donnie Cooper
- Scott Coleman
- Billy Joe Halderman
- Lequita Roby
Circuit Clerk
- Wanda Fancher (Incumbent)
Sheriff
- Tim Nail (Incumbent)
- Tony Parks
- Randy Blakely
- Lane Jenkins
- Herbert Dew
Coroner
- Sam Bell (Incumbent)
County Attorney
- Doug Crosby (Incumbent)
Justice Court Judge – West
- Rosie Massey Sample (Incumbent)
Justice Court Judge – East
- Bob Jordan (Incumbent)
Constable-East
- Brad Stanley
- Scott Walters
- Timmy Oakes
Constable – West
- Willie Roby (Incumbent)
Tax Collector
- Brenda Williams (Incumbent)
Notes
- Chancery Clerk Gerry Taylor and District 2 Supervisor Charles Fancher have both announced that they will not be seeking re-election.
This list will continue to update throughout the election qualifying period (Jan. 2 – March 1).