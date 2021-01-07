Qualifying for 2021 municipal elections continues

The qualifying period for 2021 Kosciusko municipal elections has begun.

Qualifying for office officially begins Monday, Jan. 4. and runs through Friday, Feb.5 at 5:00 pm.

Municipal elections for 2021 include races for mayor and alderman. Additonally, alderman at-large Tim Kyle has announced that he will run for mayor.

Kosciusko Mayor Jimmy Cockroft has already announced that he will not be running for reelection.

To qualify, interested candidates or a party election committee should visit City Hall to fill out the necessary paperwork.

If running for a party, the candidate or party should bring $10 check.

If running as an Independent, the candidate must obtain 50 signatures from his/her ward or from the city if running at-large.

As of this report, no candidates have officially filed paperwork yet.

For more information, call Kosciusko City Hall at 662-289-1226.

2021 Municipal Elections: