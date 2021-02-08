Race for Kosciusko mayor uncontested, multiple races set for alderman positions

The race to elect a new mayor for the City of Kosciusko will be uncontested.

The only candidate to qualify for the position was long time Alderman At-Large Tim Kyle.

Alderman Ward 1 race will also be uncontested, as current alderman James Culpepper was the only candidate to qualify.

Two races will for aldermen will require primary elections. Those are the races for Alderman At Large and Ward 2.

The primary for the At-Large position will be between Randy Fuller and Earl Price. In Ward 2, the primary will pit current alderman Henry Daniel against challengers Shelby Kuhn and Cheryl Bane.

Primary elections will be held Tuesday, April 6. If runoffs are needed, those will be on Tuesday, April 27.

After the primaries and any possible runoffs, four races will have to go to a general election.

The general elections will be held Tuesday, June 8.

All voting for municipal elections will take place at the Attala County Coliseum.

Absentee ballots are available at City Hall.

For more information on 2021 elections, call Kosciusko City Hall at 662-289-1226.

2021 Candidates for Kosciusko mayor and Alderman

Mayor

Tim Kyle (I)

Alderman At-Large

Earl Price (D)

Randy Fuller (D)

Frankie Thorpe (I)

Alderman Ward 1

James Culpepper (Incumbent) (I)

Alderman Ward 2

Henry Daniel (Incumbent) (D)

Cheryl Bayne (D)

Shelby Kuhn (D)

Tim Cook (I)

Alderman Ward 3

Robert Ellis (Incumbent) (I)

Antonio Riley (D)

Alderman Ward 4

Jeffery Woods (Incumbent) (D)

Brad Stanley (R)

2021 Municipal Elections: