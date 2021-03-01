Rain and Flash Flooding Possible Today As Temperatures Drop

Heavy rain and flash flooding are still possible in our region. According to the National Weather Service of Jackson, “there is increasing concern for heavy rain to redevelop Sunday night and impact mainly northern portions of the Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi region as we head into Monday. Given the very high moisture content of the soils, flash flooding will become possible, and a flash flood watch is in effect for portions of the area as a result.” Our specific region still remains under a #1 category limited threat meaning lower regions of our area could experience flash flooding as part of this weather event. Also, after 80 degree temperatures over the weekend, temperatures are expected to hover in the 50’s and 40’s for the next couple of days.