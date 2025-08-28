Rain to Break Dry Spell During Holiday Weekend

It could interfere with some of your Labor Day plans, but the rain that’s forecast across Mississippi over the next few days is badly needed. And we should be getting more than just a sprinkle. The National Weather Service says rainfall amounts across much of the local area could average around three inches through Saturday. Some of the heaviest rain (see map above) could fall in Holmes County, most of Attala and Carroll counties, western Leake County and southern Montgomery County. Elsewhere, NWS says the rain could average about two inches.